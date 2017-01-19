Here’s a list of Samsung devices that will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung recently started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. While these flagship devices were getting the Nougat goodness, it was still not clear as to which other Samsung devices would receive the Nougat update. Well, Samsung has now cleared the air by revealing the list of devices which will get the Nougat update.

As expected, the Nougat update comes with some major UX changes along with some new features. The update brings support for Direct Reply, Multi-Window, Performance Mode and Samsung Pass.

Here’s the list of Samsung devices that will receive Nougat update:

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock)

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A8

The features included in the update will vary by country, and, the update will be rolled out to the above mentioned devices within the first half of 2017. Has your Samsung device made it to the list of devices slated to receive the Nougat update?

