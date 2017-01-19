Idea Cellular offering 15 GB data on purchase of 4G smartphone from Flipkart

With telecom operators going out of the way to entice customers, Idea is now offering 15 GB free data to customers purchasing a smartphone on Flipkart.

Idea Cellular has announced its partnership with Flipkart to offer bundled data to customers purchasing a new 4G smartphone on Flipkart. The operator would offer 15 GB of data for the price of 1 GB data. Customers can avail the offer a maximum of three times till March 31, 2017. The partnership would also offer Idea subscribers discounts up to 70 percent on purchase of accessories.

Speaking about the partnership, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, “Idea aims to get more and more customers to join the digital bandwagon and experience Idea’s 4G mobile broadband services across the country. By way of this association, we are looking at enabling a billion Indians easy access to latest technology bundled with great data offers.”