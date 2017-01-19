Sony sending out press invites for its MWC event scheduled on February 27

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is more than a month away and smartphone companies have already started sending out press invites to the media for their MWC event. Well, Sony too has started sending the press invites now for its MWC event which is scheduled on February 27.

The invite doesn’t reveal much information as to what we should expect from the company during the MWC. All it says is “You’re invited to see the latest innovations unveiled at the Sony Press Conference at Mobile World Conference 2017“. The event is held on February 27 at 8.30 am CET.

While there isn’t much to expect from Sony at MWC, this Japanese company is said to unveil two smartphones, carrying model number G3112 (G31XX) and G3221 (G32XX). Just few minutes ago, we told you about the G3221 which popped up on AnTuTu. Going by the AnTuTu listing, the G3221 will be powered by Helio P20 SoC and will come paired with 4 GB RAM and Mali-T880 GPU. It will sport a 23 MP camera at the back along with a 16 MP front camera. The device will have a Full-HD display along with 64 GB of internal storage on board.

Talking about the G3112, it is expected to feature HD display as opposed to the Full-HD screen on the G3221. We are pretty sure of hearing more about these devices as we move closer to MWC.

Via