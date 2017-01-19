Unknown Sony device appears on AnTuTu with Helio P20 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 23 MP camera

It’s a season of smartphone details leaking on the Internet, be it press renders or specifications. We are coming across such details of smartphones from different manufacturers lately. One of the reason for this is also that we are inching closer to Mobile World Congress which is held next month in Barcelona, Spain. Well, today we are looking at the specs of an unknown Sony device which have been revealed on a benchmarking website.

This unknown Sony smartphone which has appeared on AnTuTu carries model number G3221. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T880 GPU.

The Sony G3321 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and has 64 GB of internal storage on board. It also sports a 23 MP rear camera and has 16 MP front camera. While the screen size of this device is unknown, what we do know is that it boasts a Full-HD display.

For now, that’s all we know about this device, however, we expect to see Sony too making some announcements at MWC.

Source