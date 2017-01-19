Vivo V5 Lite with 5.5 inch HD display and 16 MP selfie camera launched
Alongside the Vivo V5 Plus, Vivo has also launched the entry-level Vivo V5 Lite without the dual camera setup.
Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo V5 Lite, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone. The device has a 5.5 inch 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
The Vivo V5 Lite has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. Pricing and availability would be revealed closer to the launch.
Vivo V5 Lite specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.5 GHz octa core processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 16 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 3000 mAh battery
