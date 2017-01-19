Vivo V5 Lite with 5.5 inch HD display and 16 MP selfie camera launched

Alongside the Vivo V5 Plus, Vivo has also launched the entry-level Vivo V5 Lite without the dual camera setup.

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo V5 Lite, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone. The device has a 5.5 inch 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V5 Lite has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. Pricing and availability would be revealed closer to the launch.

Vivo V5 Lite specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery