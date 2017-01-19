Moto G5 Plus with 5.5 inch display and Snapdragon 625 processor surfaces

While the press renders of the alleged Moto G5 Plus were spotted a few days back, the specs of the handset have now surfaced.

A photo of the alleged Moto G5 Plus running CPU-Z has surfaced. The app clearly enlists the specs of the upcoming smartphone. For starters, the handset is said to have a 5.5 inch display, resolution of which is not yet known. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The specs listing of the alleged Moto G5 Plus also reveal a 12 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. The handset is said to be running on the Android Nougat version with a 3100 mAh battery. The phone is expected to be unveiled on February 26 with an expected price tag of around $300 (approx. Rs. 20000).

Via