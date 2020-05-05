Airtel expands partnership with Zee5; offers free access to its users until mid-July

Airtel has expanded its partnership with Zee5 and has launched Airtel-Zee5 Summer Bonanza offer for all the users of Airtel Thanks. In this, the company is offering free access to Zee5 Premium to all those customers who recharge with ₹149 or above unlimited plans.

The offering isn’t limited to just prepaid users but is also made available for postpaid as well as Airtel Broadband users. The benefits of the offer can be activated through the Airtel Thanks app. The special offer is available until 12th July.

In a statement, Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development and Commercial Head, Zee5 India, said: “We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer.”

Airtel first started offering free Zee5 Premium subscription to its Airtel Platinum prepaid customers in the year 2018. Zee5 says it has a catalogue of over 4,500 movies and TV shows and offers original as well as curated content in multiple genres and languages.