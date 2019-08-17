Alleged Redmi 8 appears on TENAA revealing its full specifications

After launching the Redmi 7 smartphone earlier this year, it seems that the company is now gearing up for its successor — Redmi 8. An unknown Redmi smartphone with model number M1908C3IC has appeared on TENAA, which is believed to be the Redmi 8.

The TENAA listing reveals the full specifications of this upcoming smartphone. The phone will come with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The phone has a thicker chin that has Redmi branding on it.

The phone’s display also has a waterdrop notch featuring an 8 MP camera sensor. On the backside, there’s a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor but details about the secondary sensor is not yet known. It’s clearly visible that the camera sensors are aligned vertically and below that is a fingerprint sensor.

The listing further reveals that the device will be powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor which the specific chipset is not yet known. The phone is expected to come in three variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a microSD card that will enable users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. The device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support.