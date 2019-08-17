Xiaomi

Alleged Redmi 8 appears on TENAA revealing its full specifications

By Jeet

After launching the Redmi 7 smartphone earlier this year, it seems that the company is now gearing up for its successor — Redmi 8. An unknown Redmi smartphone with model number M1908C3IC has appeared on TENAA, which is believed to be the Redmi 8.

Redmi-8-TENAA

The TENAA listing reveals the full specifications of this upcoming smartphone. The phone will come with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The phone has a thicker chin that has Redmi branding on it.

The phone’s display also has a waterdrop notch featuring an 8 MP camera sensor. On the backside, there’s a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor but details about the secondary sensor is not yet known. It’s clearly visible that the camera sensors are aligned vertically and below that is a fingerprint sensor.

The listing further reveals that the device will be powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor which the specific chipset is not yet known. The phone is expected to come in three variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a microSD card that will enable users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. The device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support.