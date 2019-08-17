Details about Oppo Reno2 quad-camera setup leaks online

After launching the Oppo Reno lineup of smartphones earlier this year, the China-based company is now all set to launch Oppo Reno2 later this week. The company has also sent out media invites for the launch event in India on 28th August.

The media invite for the smartphone launch has already confirmed that the Oppo Reno2 series will come with quad-camera setup and 20x Zoom support. However, the company has not shared any more details about this smartphone.

But now, the details about this quad-camera setup for the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. It says that the phone will pack 48 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP telephoto lens. It will also be accompanied by an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

While Oppo has confirmed 20x Zoom support, it’s not yet known if the company is talking about optical zoom, hybrid zoom or digital zoom. It’s noteworthy that the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition comes with support for 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom.

The smartphone has reportedly passed through the 3C certification process which claims that the phone will come with support for 20W fast charging. We expect to know more about the smartphone as the launch date nears.

Oppo has launched two Oppo Reno series smartphones in India — Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition. Oppo Reno is priced at ₹32,990 while the 10x Zoom Edition costs ₹39,990 for the 6 GB RAM model and ₹49,990 for 8 GB RAM variant.