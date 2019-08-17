After months of rumors, Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced its latest Android One smartphone — Motorola One Action. While the phone has been launched in Brazil, Mexico, and several European countries, it is all set to launch in India on 23rd August.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaVision LCD screen with 2520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor — the same chipset that powers the Motorola One Vision.

In the camera department, the device features a triple camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture,1.25um pixel size, PDAF, 117-degree Ultra-wide action camera with 2.0um Quad Pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, it features a 12 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, with expandable storage support of 512 GB.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery that supports 10W charging support.

The Motorola One Action comes in Denim Blue, Pearl White and Aqua Teal colors, for a price of €259 (~₹20,415). The phone is now available for purchase in select countries and will get launched in India on 23rd August.

