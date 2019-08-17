Top 5 Wireless Earphones Under Rs.2500 in India [August 2019]

After the smartphone companies, started removing the headphone jack, a lot of people have started shifting to Wireless earphones as they are lightweight and there are no tangling issues. While there are a lot of companies making wireless earphones we’ve handpicked the Top 5 Best Wireless Earphones for you guys, Let’s get started.

1. Noise Shots Sport True Wireless Earbuds

If you hate wires and you are looking for a truly wireless earphone under this price range then Noise Shots Sports Earbuds are made for you. These earbuds are specially made for those people who are into sports, yoga, running and other stuff. The Noise Shots Sports Earbuds come with an IPX4 Sweatproof Rating and support Dual Pairing which means that along with your smartphone you can also connect these with your laptop or any other device.

They support Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity and have a Frequency Range of 20 Hz ~ 20 kHz. A 450mAh charging case is included with these earbuds and they can give up to 3hrs of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 12hrs of playback with the charging case.

Noise Shots Sports Earbuds are available for Rs.2499 on Amazon, Flipkart, and official Noise website.

2. boAt Rockerz 261 Sport

boAt is one of the most popular earphone manufacturers in the budget segment and the next earphones we have on our list are the Rockerz 261 by boAt. These earphones come with powerful 11mm Dynamic Drivers and a frequency range of 20Hz～20KHz. These earphones come with an IPX7 rating which means that they are sweat and water-resistant.

Coming to the battery life these earphones are powered by a 100mAh which can offer up to 8 hours of playback time. You can buy the boAt Rockerz 261 for Rs.1499 from Amazon, Flipkart, and the official boAt website.

3. Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones

When it comes to design these earphones are the best designed earphones in this range. The Xiaomi Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones come with 10mm sound drivers and IPX 4 rating which makes them sweat and splash-proof. Xiaomi claims that it can offer up to 9 hours of battery life with continuous music playback.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones also support voice assistant and come with MEMS silicon microphone which provides clarity in voice calls. You can buy these earphones for Rs.1499 on Amazon, Mi India’s official website and offline stores.

4. JBL T205BT Wireless Earphones

If you are a bass lover then JBL T205BT is the right earphone for you. These earphones come with 12.5mm drivers which punch out some serious bass. There’s a built-in 120mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery that can give up to 6hrs of playtime. You can control music playback and answer calls with the help of the buttons and the microphone given. These earphones offer a frequency response range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

You can buy the JBL T205BT for Rs.1999 on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official JBL Website.

5.Tagg Inferno Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Last but not the least we have the TAGG Inferno Wireless Bluetooth earphones on our list which come with a beautiful round-shaped carry pouch. These earphones are IPX4 certified and come with an inbuilt mic for your calls. There’s a 100 mAh Battery powering it which can provide up to 180 hrs of Standby time and, 8-9 hrs of talk time with 7 hrs of music playtime. They feature CVC 6.0 Noise cancellation technology so they cut down the background noises to deliver high-quality sound.

You can buy the TAGG Inferno earphones for Rs.2499 from Amazon and Flipkart.

So, which earphones are you buying next? Let us know in the comments below and meanwhile, you can also check out our recent article on the best smartwatches available in the market by clicking here.