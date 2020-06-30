5 Best Alternatives To SHAREit App For File Sharing And Transfer

After the Indian government bans a total of 59 Chinese smartphone apps in the country stating privacy concerns in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for an alternative to these apps. Among the most popular file-sharing apps that took a hit is the SHAREit alongside its rival Xender.

The SHAREit and Xender both are used to transfer files over the Wi-Fi connection in contrast to the WhatsApp file sharing. However, unlike WhatsApp that doesn’t let you share the full quality photos and videos, the SHAREit app lets you share the original file without losing the quality. But since it’s banned in India, what are the alternatives to it? Here are the 5 best apps that you should use in place of SHAREit.

1) SuperBeam – WiFi Direct Share

SuperBeam is one of the easiest, fastest, and most secure apps sharing large files between your devices using the WiFi direct. Pairing is easy, you need to scan the QR code for pairing and sharing. You can also make use of the NFC or manual sharing key.

SuperBeam needs fewer taps and fewer manual approvals for connections making the file sharing convenient and faster. SuperBeam is among the oldest cross-platform file sharing and is also a primary competitor to the SHAREit. Download it from the link given below.

2) Files by Google

If you don’t want to use a Chinese app but an app from a trusted source, here’s something from Google. One of the reliable and trusted apps that comes from Google itself is the Files app.

Aside from its cleaning and backup features, there’s an additional feature that lets you share the files offline faster and without using the Data. Similar to Apple’s AirDrop, the Files app works as a file transfer tool to transfer your files from one phone to another.

Install the Files app from the Google Play store on both the devices and share the files in original quality without using Mobile Data. The user interface of the app is easy, secure, and clutter-free.

3) JioSwitch (No Ads)

If you are the one who completely wants to boycott China and it’s products, here’s what you can do, make use of the stuff made in India. JioSwitch is an Indian alternative to the SHAREit that can help transfer files without using Mobile Data or the Internet.

Surprisingly, this app doesn’t show you ads, unlike the other apps that show you plenty of ads. This app is a cross-platform app that supports file transfer between Android and iOS. Transferring the files is easy over the Wi-Fi regardless of the limit, download from the link given below.

4) Zapya – File Transfer App

One of the rivals to the SHAREit is the Zapya that’s used to transfer files from one device to another. This can be a great alternative to the SHAREit if you are looking for a similar app, however, like SHAREit, this one also comes with a handful of ads and extra features that could bother user experience, but it’s still somewhat better than SHAREit as far as the file transfer is concerned

Download the Zapya file transfer app from the given link.

5) Send Anywhere (File Transfer)

Another file transfer app similar to the SHAREit is the Send Anywhere app that transfers any file type without altering the original. All it needs is a one-time 6 digit key to authenticate. It uses Wi-Fi Direct for faster file transfer without using Mobile Data or the internet.

It also allows you to share the files to multi-people at once via a link. It transfers the data over 256-bit encryption. The free version contains the ads, however, it can be removed using the paid version.

There are more apps similar to the SHAREit, these are the best apps that we found an alternative to SHAREit. Don’t forget to share it with your friends using the social media buttons.