Indian government bans 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, Shareit, Xender, CamScanner and UC Browser

By Jeet

As the tensions along the Line of Actual Control increases between India and China, the Indian government has taken an unprecedented step of banning at least 59 Chinese applications in the country.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stating that the apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The list includes applications which have its origin in China, such as TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, Club Factory, WeChat, Xender, CamScanner, among others. The list of apps banned in India is as below.

  1. TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3. Kwai
  4. UC Browser
  5. Baidu map
  6. Shein
  7. Clash of Kings
  8. DU battery saver
  9. Helo
  10. Likee
  11. YouCam makeup
  12. Mi Community
  13. CM Browers
  14. Virus Cleaner
  15. APUS Browser
  16. ROMWE
  17. Club Factory
  18. Newsdog
  19. Beutry Plus
  20. WeChat
  21. UC News
  22. QQ Mail
  23. Weibo
  24. Xender
  25. QQ Music
  26. QQ Newsfeed
  27. Bigo Live
  28. SelfieCity
  29. Mail Master
  30. Parallel Space
  31. Mi Video Call Xiaomi
  32. WeSync
  33. ES File Explorer
  34. Viva Video QU Video Inc
  35. Meitu
  36. Vigo Video
  37. New Video Status
  38. DU Recorder
  39. Vault- Hide
  40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
  41. DU Cleaner
  42. DU Browser
  43. Hago Play With New Friends
  44. Cam Scanner
  45. Clean Master Cheetah Mobile
  46. Wonder Camera
  47. Photo Wonder
  48. QQ Player
  49. We Meet
  50. Sweet Selfie
  51. Baidu Translate
  52. Vmate
  53. QQ International
  54. QQ Security Center
  55. QQ Launcher
  56. U Video
  57. V fly Status Video
  58. Mobile Legends
  59. DU Privacy

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology says that it had received an “exhaustive recommendation” from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Interestingly, this unprecedented step from the Indian government only includes the applications of Chinese origin and not the companies with Chinese origin or Indian companies with majority of the Chinese investments.

As per the report from Venture Intelligence, during the year 2015-19, Chinese investors like Alibaba, Tencent, TR Capital, and Hillhouse Capital have invested more than $5.5 billion in the Indian startups.

Companies like PayTM, BigBasket, Zomato, Ola, Flipkart, and BYJU’S, among others have significant amount of investment from Alibaba and Tencent. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not related to this LAC tensions, India recently banned Chinese FDI through the automatic route.

In its official release, the Ministry said: “There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”

