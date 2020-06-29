How To Access Quick Camera Shortcuts On Your iPhone Or iPad

Your iPhone has quick shortcuts for the camera and you can access them easily. The Control Center on your iPhone can do many things for you like accessing the camera quickly and selecting the capture modes in one touch. In this guide, we will show you how you can quickly access the camera shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad.

If you don’t know, you can quickly jump to selfie mode, portrait mode, or video recording by using the Control Center on your iPhone. You can make use of the camera shortcuts that are hidden in the Control Center. Here’s how.

How To Access Quick Camera Shortcuts [iPhone/iPad]

The Control Center on your iPhone can quickly open the camera, but there’s more to it once you long-press or 3D Touch on the camera icon. If you don’t see the camera icon in the Control Center, you can manually add it by customizing the Control Center.

Follow these steps to access the camera shortcuts easily.

Launch the Control Center on your iPhone.

There are of course two ways depending upon the iPhone and the version of the iOS you are using. If you’re using an iPhone X or newer device, you can access the Control Center by swiping from the top-right edge to the bottom of the screen. For those who are using iPhone 8 or older devices are likely to open the Control Center from the bottom.

Long-press or 3D Touch on the camera icon on your iPhone.

After the release of the iOS 13 and later versions and since the launch of iPhone 11 Pro, you need to long-press on the icons whereas those with the iPhones running an older version of the iOS, let’s say, iOS 12, can make use of the force touch or 3D Touch gesture.

Now you will be able to access shortcuts to various camera modes available for your iPhone or iPad. Simply tap any one of these shortcuts to launch the Camera app in your desired mode.

