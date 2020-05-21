iOS 13.5 released with improved Face ID and Exposure Notification System

Apple has now officially released the latest iOS 13.5 update with two new features that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is the introduction of support for the firs phase of Apple and Google’s jointly developed Exposure Notification System.

Another major feature the update brings is the changes to Face ID which now makes it easier to unlock the iPhone even if the user is wearing a face mask.

Coming to the Exposure Notification Syste,, Google and Apple say that a few states of the U.S. and around 22 countries across five continents have requested and received access to the Exposure Notification API.

Here’s the list of changes that the new iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 comes with:

Face ID and Passcode

It now offers a simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID even when you are wearing a face mask.

Passcode field is now automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask.

Exposure Notification

Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities.

FaceTime

It now offers an option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks.

Emergency Services

There’s now an option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only).

Bug fixes and other improvements