Redmi AirDots teased to launch in India on 26th May

Redmi India has confirmed that the company will be launching a new audio product in the Indian market on 26th May. The teaser from the brand is promoting this upcoming product with #NoStringsAttached, which confirms that it’s a TWS Earphones.

Although the company has not yet confirmed which product is getting launch, it is likely to be the Redmi AirDots S which went official in China last month for 99 yuan, about ₹1,052. We are expecting similar pricing of the same in India.

Coming to the earphones, the AirDots S comes with a design that’s almost similar to the original AirDots. However, it has many major updates internally. For instance, it now has an upgraded pairing method both earbuds are connected as soon as you pair them with your phone.

It packs 7.2mm drivers and a DSP for smart noise reduction, which the company claims can help in making clearer calls. With the Bluetooth 5.0 chip, which Redmi claims delivers double the data transmission as compared to its predecessor.

The device also supports Google Assistant, Siri, and XiaoAI voice assistants. It also features a new low-latency game mode and as for the battery, lasts for 4 hours which can be extended to 12 hours using the carrying case.

