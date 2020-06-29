How to set up a mobile hotspot on Android [Beginner’s Guide]

Gone are the days when you needed WiFi dongles and stuff to share your internet connection with others. Thanks, to the modern smartphones sharing your Internet connection, is now possible with a Mobile hotspot. Turning on your Mobile hotspot can come in handy when the other person runs out of data or the power goes off and you get disconnected from your primary Internet connection. In this guide, we are going to show you how to set up a hotspot on Android. So without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to set up a Mobile Hotspot on Android:

1) Bring up your notification panel and long-press on “Hotspot” to bring up your Hotspot settings. Alternatively, you can also head to your Settings menu and search for Hotspot to access the Hotspot Settings.

2) The next step is setting up the hotspot. Here we will be giving a connection name and a strong password to our network. Tap on “Set up portable hotspot” to configure your hotspot. Write the connection name in SSID and create a strong password in the Password Section.

3) Once done simply turn on the Hotspot and you are done. You can share your connection with your friends.

It is to be noted that the above instructions were based on Redmi Note 7 Pro which is running on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and it may be slightly different on your device. So that’s all for this guide.