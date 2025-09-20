Amazfit has launched the latest addition to its rugged smartwatch lineup – the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro in India. Built for outdoor adventurers, trail runners, and endurance athletes, the smartwatch brings a host of upgrades, including enhanced navigation, military-grade durability, and a premium titanium build.

The T-Rex 3 Pro, available in Tactical Black, is crafted with a Grade 5 titanium bezel and buttons, paired with a scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen for extra durability. The smartwatch can withstand extreme conditions, operating in temperatures as low as -30°C. It also features a dual-color LED flashlight with boost mode, red light option, SOS flash, and safety alerts.

The 48 mm variant launching in India comes with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display boasting 3,000 nits peak brightness and a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. The watch also includes a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling and voice interaction via Zepp Flow.

Equipped with dual-band GPS and support for six satellite systems, the T-Rex 3 Pro offers offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation, smart rerouting, and POI search. It also supports ski maps, resort data, and slope details.

The watch includes 180+ sports modes, covering activities such as trail running, scuba diving, strength training with auto-rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes. Its BioCharge energy monitoring system tracks recovery, workouts, and stress levels to provide holistic performance insights.

Powered by a 700 mAh battery, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro delivers up to 25 days of normal use (48 mm) and up to 74 days in power-saving GPS mode. The watch runs on Zepp OS 5 and integrates seamlessly with devices like the Helio Strap and Helio Ring, with all data synced to the Zepp App.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is priced at ₹34,999 in India ($399.99 globally) and is available on Amazon.in, Amazfit’s official website, and leading offline retail outlets.

