Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon processors have secured the No. 1 position in India’s premium smartphone chipset segment (above ₹25,000), according to the latest report from CMR India. With a commanding 40% market share, Snapdragon leads the high-end smartphone category, reinforcing its dominance in the Indian market.

Celebrating the recognition, Qualcomm has launched its new nationwide campaign, ‘Snapdragon Hai na’, designed to highlight how Snapdragon-powered smartphones meet key consumer needs.

The campaign emphasizes:

High-speed performance for multitasking

Long-lasting battery life

Advanced mobile gaming experiences

Professional-grade photography

AI-powered features for smarter interactions

Through relatable consumer stories, the campaign showcases how Snapdragon helps simplify smartphone choices in a crowded marketplace.

The campaign is being executed with a 360-degree media plan, covering television commercials, print and digital advertising, OTT platforms and YouTube takeovers, and social media and influencer-led engagement.

According to CMR India’s survey, most Indian consumers are planning to upgrade their smartphones this festive season. The key factors driving decisions include performance (89%), gaming experience (85%), and future-proofing for generative AI (45%). Snapdragon’s focus on performance, AI integration, and future-ready capabilities positions it as the preferred choice for premium smartphone buyers in India.