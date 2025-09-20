Fire-Boltt has entered the smart eyewear category with the launch of FireLens, a new range of connected glasses designed to merge style with advanced technology. The lineup includes FireLens Audio and FireLens Vision AI, offering features like hands-free calls, music playback, AI-powered assistance, real-time translation, and intelligent imaging.

The FireLens Audio model comes equipped with directional speakers and a discreet microphone, enabling users to handle calls, listen to music, and access voice assistants seamlessly. It is designed as a personal audio and productivity hub, all while maintaining a lightweight, stylish design suitable for daily use.

The FireLens Vision AI takes smart eyewear a step further, integrating AI capabilities with an 8 MP smart camera built on Fire-Boltt’s Fire-AI technology. Users can capture photos via voice commands (“Hey FireLens, take a photo”) or a dedicated button, and record 1080p Full HD videos.

The glasses act as an intelligent assistant, allowing wearers to:

Ask questions and get instant answers

Explore landmarks with cultural and historical insights

Identify objects, plants, and signs with facts and translations

Converse in 35+ languages with real-time translation

Capture notes, conversations, and reminders for later recall

Use ChatGPT-powered intelligence for tasks, alongside Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby support

With dual microphones for clear voice capture and 32 GB onboard storage, the eyewear doubles as both a productivity and lifestyle device.

FireLens Models and Specs

FireLens F1 – Standard fit, 220 mAh battery, core AI and audio features

FireLens F2 – Larger fit, 300 mAh battery, enhanced AI features

FireLens F2 Pro – Larger fit, 390 mAh battery, full AI suite

FireLens Key Features

Lightweight, splash-resistant frames in multiple styles and colors

Metal hinges & magnetic charging pins for durability and convenience

LED status indicator for camera activity

Touchpad navigation on the right temple

Prescription-ready & Transitions® lenses, usable indoors and outdoors

The FireLens AI App pairs the eyewear with smartphones to manage media, real-time translations, AI meeting records, and firmware updates.

Arnav Kishore, Co-Founder & CEO, Fire-Boltt, said, “FireLens is not just another launch – it’s our leap from the wrist to the world around you. After leading India in smartwatches and audio eyewear, we are now shaping the future of vision technology. Our mission has always been to make the future both accessible and stylish. FireLens is the natural evolution of that mission – technology that feels invisible, yet transformative. With Vision AI, we’re redefining how humans and technology experience the world together.”

The FireLens Audio is priced at ₹3,499 while the FireLens Vision AI starts at ₹9,999. The devices are available on fireboltt.com and Flipkart.com.

FireLens Price In India & Availability