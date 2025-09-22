Airtel Payments Bank has rolled out the Safe Second Account, a digital banking product designed to protect customers’ primary savings while enabling secure everyday transactions. With the surge in UPI payments, online shopping, OTT subscriptions, and utility payments, the risk of digital fraud – ranging from phishing and SIM swaps to fake apps and unauthorized transactions – has grown significantly. Airtel’s new account aims to mitigate these risks.

Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “Digital payments have transformed the way India manages money, but with convenience comes the responsibility of ensuring safety. The Safe Second Account is a step in that direction – promoting a simple yet powerful habit of separating everyday transaction funds from core savings. We believe this small behavioral shift can help consumers embrace digital transactions more securely, and over time, shape the future of safe banking in India.”

Airtel Payments Bank: Safe Second Account Features

The Safe Second Account acts as a secondary bank account, allowing customers to keep their primary savings insulated from potential fraud while using the Airtel Payments Bank account for day-to-day spending. Key benefits include:

Instant account opening via the Airtel Thanks app

Interest up to 6.5% (T&C apply)

No minimum balance requirement

Seamless UPI integration

Eco-friendly debit card with benefits worth up to ₹15,000

Comprehensive recharge and bill payment options

The account incorporates multiple safeguards against digital fraud:

Fraud alarm to instantly block suspicious activity

Sleep mode to temporarily pause the account when not in use

AI-driven face match for detecting high-risk transactions

Daily transaction limits with real-time alerts

The Safe Second Account is available to all customer segments without entry barriers. Customers can open the account digitally through the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app.