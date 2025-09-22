MediaTek has officially unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process and powered by the company’s all-new C1 CPU architecture. Positioned as the successor to the Dimensity 9400/9400+, the new SoC is engineered for top-tier smartphones, offering major improvements in CPU, GPU, AI, imaging, and connectivity.

JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit, said, “As AI becomes part of everyday life, consumers want devices that feel smarter, faster, and more personal without sacrificing battery life. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers exactly that: Breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our partners can bring to users around the world.”

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Highlights & Features

The Dimensity 9500 introduces the C1-Ultra core clocked at 4.21 GHz, three C1-Premium cores at 3.5 GHz, and four C1-Pro performance cores. MediaTek claims:

32% faster single-core and 17% faster multi-core performance than the predecessor

55% lower peak power consumption on the ultra core

30% better power efficiency during multitasking

It also debuts 4-channel UFS 4.1 storage, doubling read/write speeds and boosting large AI model loading by 40%.

Equipped with the ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, the chip delivers:

33% higher peak performance

42% better power efficiency

120 FPS real-time ray tracing

Support for Unreal Engine 5.6 MegaLights and Nanite rendering aims to bring console-grade graphics to smartphones.

The ninth-gen MediaTek NPU 990 brings Generative AI Engine 2.0, doubling compute power and enabling:

100% faster LLM performance (3B parameter models)

128K token long-text processing

4K ultra-HD image generation

BitNet 1.58-bit model processing, cutting AI power use by up to 33%

The new compute-in-memory architecture allows continuous AI workloads with lower energy drain, paving the way for proactive AI experiences.

The Imagiq 1190 ISP supports:

Up to 320 MP capture

4K120 Dolby Vision video recording with EIS (Android first)

4K60 cinematic portrait video

RAW-domain pre-processing for advanced imaging workflows

The MiraVision Adaptive Display tech ensures optimized visuals for both high-brightness outdoor use and dim indoor environments.

The Dimensity 9500 is packed with the latest communication standards:

Wi-Fi 7 with Triple Band Triple Concurrency

Bluetooth 6.0 dual engine

5G-CA with 5CC carrier aggregation

20% better network positioning accuracy with AI congestion prediction

Dual SIM Dual Active 5G/4G with multi-mode support

The vivo X300 series, launching in China on 13th October 2025, will be the first smartphone lineup powered by the Dimensity 9500, featuring vivo’s V3+ imaging chip. OPPO’s Find X9 series, launching on 16th October 2025, will also adopt the new flagship SoC.

Know More About MediaTek Dimensity 9500 on MediaTek.com