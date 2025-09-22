London-based tech brand Nothing has launched its first open-ear TWS earbuds, Nothing Ear (Open), in India at ₹9,999. The earbuds, first unveiled globally in September last year, are now available on Flipkart.com as part of the Big Billion Days Sale.

The earbuds feature a custom patent-pending diaphragm with titanium coating, paired with an ultra-light 14.2mm dynamic driver. This setup aims to minimize distortion while enhancing bass and delivering crisp high frequencies. The nickel-titanium ear hook makes the buds both flexible and durable. The Automatic Bass Enhance algorithm adjusts low frequencies in real time for richer sound.

The Nothing Ear (Open) brings ChatGPT integration, allowing voice-assisted interactions, alongside Clear Voice Technology, powered by AI training on over 28 million noise scenarios for improved call clarity and wind resistance. The earbuds promise up to 30 hours of playback (with the case) or 24 hours of talk time. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of listening.

Other highlights include dual connection with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, 120ms low-latency mode for gaming, advanced equalizer with profile sharing, water resistance (IP54 for buds and case), pinch controls for media, calls, ANC/Transparency toggle, and volume.

The Nothing Ear (Open) is priced at ₹9,999 and is now available on Flipkart.com.

