Google has rolled out its Gemini AI to Google TV, extending conversational AI capabilities beyond smartphones and PCs to the big screen. The update transforms TV viewing by moving past basic voice commands to natural, free-flowing conversations.

Shalini GovilPai, VP of Google TV, said Gemini can now help with entertainment choices, trip planning, and even complex queries. Users can activate Gemini by saying “Hey Google” or pressing the mic button on the TV remote.

Gemini makes it easier to browse shows and movies through contextual conversations. For instance, it can suggest titles for group viewing, summarize past seasons of a series, or even recommend trending shows based on vague searches. Viewers can also check reviews directly before deciding what to watch.

Beyond entertainment, Gemini turns the TV into a learning hub. It can explain school concepts for children, guide DIY science projects, provide cooking inspiration, or suggest skill-building lessons like learning the guitar – paired with relevant YouTube videos.

Gemini is debuting first on the TCL QM9K series. In 2025, it will expand to devices such as Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn. 4K Pro, Hisense U7/U8/UX, and TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. Google said more AI features tailored for TV experiences are on the roadmap.