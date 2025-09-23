Nokia has extended its brand licensing agreement with HMD Global, enabling the latter to continue selling Nokia-branded feature phones for another two to three years beyond the original 2026 expiry. The move ensures operational continuity and highlights the sustained demand for feature phones in several global markets.

Since becoming Nokia’s exclusive licensee in 2016, HMD Global has successfully revived iconic Nokia models while also introducing new feature phones and smartphones. While neither company has issued an official statement, industry sources have confirmed the deal extension.

The extension is particularly significant for markets such as India and China, where feature phones remain an important part of the mobile ecosystem. India, the world’s largest feature phone market, continues to see robust demand. According to IDC data, HMD Global secured over 22% market share by volume and nearly 31% by value in India’s feature phone segment in 2024, making it a key player in the category.

With this agreement, HMD Global is positioned to maintain its strong foothold and tap into ongoing demand for affordable, reliable mobile devices. Analysts suggest the extension underscores Nokia’s long-term relevance in the feature phone segment, even as the global smartphone market dominates headlines.