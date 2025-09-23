Chennai has introduced a unified solution for city commuters with the launch of the Chennai One app, officially inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday. After months of trial runs, the app aims to simplify travel across all public transport modes in the city.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) announced the launch on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “the biggest transformation in Chennai’s public transport ever”. The tweet stated, “Chennai, the wait is over – History is made TODAY! Happiness, pride & hard work have paid off!”.

Key Features of Chennai One

Chennai One is India’s first integrated public transport ticketing app, offering a single platform for multiple travel options:

All-in-One Travel: Book MTC buses, Metro Rail, suburban trains, autos, and cabs through a single app.

Book MTC buses, Metro Rail, suburban trains, autos, and cabs through a single app. One QR for All Transport: Use a single digital ticket across multiple modes of transit.

Use a single digital ticket across multiple modes of transit. Fast Digital Payments: Complete ticketing payments in seconds, eliminating the need to stand in queues.

Complete ticketing payments in seconds, eliminating the need to stand in queues. Real-Time Updates: Access live schedules, alerts, and notifications instantly.

Access live schedules, alerts, and notifications instantly. Multilingual Support: Available in Tamil, English, and other languages.

Available in Tamil, English, and other languages. Intelligent Journey Planning: Combines optimal routes for door-to-door travel, prioritizing public transit.

The app is designed to provide a smooth, organized, and integrated commuting experience for residents and visitors in Chennai.

The Chennai One app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices, allowing users to plan and pay for city transport efficiently from a single platform.