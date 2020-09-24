Amazon launches new Echo, Echo Dot, upgraded Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite in India

Amazon has launched a few new Echo and Fire TV products in the Indian market, which includes the all-new Amazon Echo Dot, fourth-generation Amazon Echo, new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Fire TV stick, and new Fire TV Stick Lite, among others.

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock

The Amazon Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with clock come with almost the same set of features and specs, except for the support for a digital clock on the latter one. It comes with three color options — Black, Blue, and White while the Echo Dot with Clock is limited to just two colors — White and Blue.

The devices come with a refreshed design and the company claims to offer loud and crisp sound with powerful bass. There are four microphones which ensure that Alexa voice assistant can hear you across the room.

There’s also a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphone. Alexa can be used to play songs, get news, trivia, scores, weather, alarms, kids’ rhymes and stories, among others.

The Echo Dot with Clock has an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers. It also features a light sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s brightness.

The all-new Amazon Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499 while the one with Clock is available for Rs 5,499. Both of them are now available for pre-order but the shipments will start after 26th October.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation)

The all-new Echo is powered by Dolby and is aimed at delivering premium sound. The company adds that it offers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich and detailed sound for any type of room.

Thanks to the support for Alexa voice assistant, it can also be used to control Smart Home devices, including lights, ACs, TVs, geysers and more. It can also be paired with Fire TV for an ideal home theater experience.

It now has on-device speech recognition module that will locally process audio, making the process faster. Just like the Echo Dot, this one too has a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. It also comes with four microphones.

Priced at Rs 9,999, it will soon be available for purchase in three color options — Blue, Black, and White. You can also visit Amazon right now to pre-order it.

Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

The all-new Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote and the company claims that it is 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation model. The Alexa Voice Remote comes with power and volume buttons.

It supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experience. The device supports Full HD resolution and allows users to mirror content from phone and laptop to TV. With Alexa Voice, users can control TV just with the voice commands.

Amazon has also launched another product named Fire TV Stick Lite. This one too comes with Alexa Voice remote but there’s no support for TV controls using voice commands. Also, it doesn’t seems to have Dolby Atmos support.

The company has confirmed that the Fire TV home screen will undergo a major redesign later this year and will support individual user profiles along with improved navigation.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 while the Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs 2,999. Both of them are available for pre-order and will go on sale in India from 15th October.