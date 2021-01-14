Amazon launches new Prime Video Mobile Edition plan for Rs 89

Amazon has a successful loyalty program in the form of Prime membership and thanks to its cheaper pricing, the subscription service has grown significantly in the Indian market. Now, in an effort to grab more market share, it has launched a new plan.

The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is a mobile-only plan that is currently being offered for Rs 89. It is limited to single-user and offers SD quality streaming to the subscribers for mobile-first countries like India.

Commenting about this new plan launch, Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said: “India is one of our fastest-growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content.”

For this new plan, Amazon has partnered with mobile network carrier Airtel and the Rs 89 plan also comes with 6 GB of mobile data for consuming content. There’s also another plan that costs Rs 299 that offers 1.5 GB of mobile data each day of the subscription and Amazon is absorbing the cost for the first month for both the plans.

The plan seems to take on Netflix’s Rs 199 per month plan that was launched last year, even though the cost of the Amazon Prime subscription is very low compared to Netflix.