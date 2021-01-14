Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker, has today officially launched its latest smartphone in Germany — Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. It is also the company’s cheapest 5G-compatible phone.

The Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and supports a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The company has not revealed the chipset powering the device but it is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720.

In terms of memory configuration, the phone is offered in three RAM options — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB. It comes packed with up to 128 GB of internal storage and there’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1 TB.

As for the cameras, similar to most devices getting launched these days, it features a quad-camera configuration. There’s a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the device comes with a 13 MP snapper that takes care of the selfie and video calling needs. For security, the phone also has a fingerprint sensor, which is embedded into the power button on the right side.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Running the Android operating system with One UI on top, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in four color options — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Purple. The 64 GB storage model is priced at EUR 279 while the 128 GB storage version costs EUR 299. It will be available for purchase in Germany from next month.

