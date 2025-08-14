Amazon has announced an ambitious expansion of its same-day grocery delivery service, which currently operates in over 1,000 US cities and towns, with plans to reach more than 2,300 locations by the end of 2025. By 2026, the service will extend to even more regions across the United States.

The offering will allow customers to get perishables such as dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, frozen foods, fruits, and vegetables delivered the same day, alongside other items like electronics and household essentials. Orders will be fulfilled using Amazon’s specialised temperature-controlled network and shipped in recyclable insulated bags to maintain freshness.

Non-Prime members in the US will be charged $12.99 per order, while Prime members can enjoy free same-day delivery on grocery orders worth $25 or more. Orders below this threshold will incur an additional $2.99 fee for Prime subscribers.

Unlike Amazon Fresh, which already operates in India and allows next-day or same-day scheduled deliveries through third-party sellers, this expanded service in the US will club groceries with other eligible purchases for one combined delivery. There is currently no confirmation on whether Amazon plans to roll out this grocery delivery model in India.

The move comes as Amazon continues to diversify its offerings, recently launching Amazon Diagnostics in India, providing doorstep sample collection for lab tests in partnership with Orange Health Labs.