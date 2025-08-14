Ride-hailing platform Rapido has officially entered India’s food delivery market with the launch of its new app, Ownly. Positioned as a zero-commission platform, Ownly aims to deliver meals at prices comparable to offline outlets – significantly cheaper than Swiggy and Zomato.

Currently available on the Google Play Store and limited to select Bengaluru neighbourhoods, the app promises at least four meals priced at ₹150 or below. Everyday staples like rice and eggs are reportedly priced under ₹100.

Ownly Uses A Different Pricing Model

Unlike traditional platforms that charge restaurants high commissions, Ownly will levy a flat delivery fee – ₹25 for orders above ₹100, and ₹20 for smaller orders within a 4 km radius. There will be no platform fee, packaging cost, or inflated menu prices, potentially saving customers up to 15% compared to competing apps.

At launch, Ownly serves Byrasandra, Tavarekere, and Madiwala (BTM) Layout, as well as HSR Layout in Bengaluru. Users outside these zones – including in Delhi and NCR – are shown a message stating, “Location is outside our service area.” The iOS version of the app is expected soon.

Rapido’s entry puts it in direct competition with Swiggy and Zomato, which dominate India’s food delivery sector. Previous challengers have struggled – Coca-Cola-backed Thrive, for example, shut down its India operations in December 2024 due to “extraordinarily challenging” market conditions.

With its no-hidden-fee model and focus on budget-friendly meals, Rapido appears to be betting on value-driven customers in India’s competitive food-tech landscape.