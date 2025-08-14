WhatsApp is working on a new AI-powered Writing Help assistant that could soon make crafting the perfect message much easier. Spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.7, the feature offers real-time suggestions to refine tone, grammar, and clarity before you hit send.

Powered by Meta’s Private Processing technology, Writing Help processes AI requests via encrypted connections and anonymous routing – meaning WhatsApp cannot link your identity to the request. Importantly, no chat history or message content is stored.

When enabled, the sticker icon changes to a pen icon after typing a few words. Tapping it brings up three AI-generated suggestions in one of five tones:

Rephrase

Professional

Funny

Supportive

Proofread

Users can keep their original message, choose an AI-enhanced version, or simply ignore the suggestions. The recipient will never know the message was AI-assisted.

WhatsApp emphasises that Writing Help is completely optional and will never alter or send messages without user consent. By default, Private Processing is turned off, and the feature only works when manually enabled in settings.

Currently, the feature is rolling out to a small group of beta testers via the Google Play Beta programme. A wider rollout is expected in a future update, though the final version could include more tones and refinements.

If released widely, this could make WhatsApp one of the first major messaging platforms to integrate native, privacy-focused AI message editing – potentially changing how we communicate daily.