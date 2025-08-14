TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest 5G smartphone – the TECNO Spark Go 5G, positioning it as one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country, priced at ₹9,999. Key highlights and features include a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, a 6,000 mAh battery, an IP64-rated 7.99 mm slim design, a 50 MP camera with 2k video recording, a 120 Hz display, Android 15 with HiOS 15, and more.

The TECNO Spark Go 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Dot-In design, and up to 670 nits peak brightness. It comes with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating in a 7.99mm slim design and is available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and heritage-inspired Bikaner Red color options.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and comes with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM) + 128 GB storage expandable via microSD card. It packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, promising up to five years of lag-free performance.

The Spark Go 5G runs Android 15 with HiOS 15 interface. The UI is backed with AI features, including Ella AI with multilingual support, AI Call Assistant, and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression, among others. For cameras, the smartphone features a single 50 MP rear shooter with 2K 30 fps video recording, alongside a 5 MP selfie camera.

It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-ported speaker, DTS support, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “At TECNO, we believe technology should empower, not exclude. With Spark Go 5G, we’re delivering future-ready features at a price that truly speaks to the needs of India’s youth. From advanced connectivity to localised AI and power-packed performance, this is about enabling the next billion digital journeys.”

The price for the TECNO Spark Go 5G is ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 21st August 2025 on Flipkart.com. On pre-booking, buyers stand a chance to win prizes from a pool worth over ₹1 crore.

TECNO Spark Go 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 21st August 2025 on Flipkart.com, pre-booking available

21st August 2025 on Flipkart.com, pre-booking available Offers: Stand a chance to win prizes from a pool worth over ₹1 crore on pre-booking

