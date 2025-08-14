vivo India recently expanded its vivo T Series lineup with the launch of the vivo T4R 5G, a sleek mid-range contender positioning itself as India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone with a thickness of just 7.39 mm. The vivo T4R 5G brings a fast MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, a stunning 6.67-inch quad-curve 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness, IP68 + IP69 rated design with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), a capable 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and packs a 5,700 mAh battery with 44W fast charging – all starting at ₹19,499. Here’s our take on the newly launched smartphone in our vivo T4R 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the vivo T4R 5G flaunts its slim and premium-looking design, with durability kept in mind. At just 7.39 mm thin and weighing 183.5 grams, it is the slimmest quad-curved display smartphone in the country, making it an easy fit in hand and pocket. The device is available in two elegant finishes – Arctic White and Twilight Blue – both featuring a matte-finished back panel (not-glass) paired with metallic frames for a refined yet modern aesthetic.

The Twilight Blue is inspired by nature’s beauty, shimmering with a soft, moonlit glow and uniquely textured like a tranquil ocean at dusk. The Arctic White delivers a pure, elevated look with a modern, minimalist feel. The overall ergonomics are further enhanced by the curved edges, ensuring a comfortable grip despite the large display size.

The T4R also carries IP68 + IP69 ratings along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, making it resistant to dust, water, and rough usage. It uses a Drop Cushioning Structure that reinforces corners to absorb shocks and minimize impact damage. It has earned the SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification, highlighting its ruggedness.

Moving to the front, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), and HDR10+ support. With a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits, the panel is pretty much bright enough for outdoor visibility. The display produces vibrant colors, deep blacks, and fluid animations, making it perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and everyday use.

The Low Blue Light certification ensures eye comfort during extended use, while the SCHOTT Xensation α Diamond Shield Glass developed in partnership with Germany’s Schott offers enhanced drop resistance. A factory-fitted anti-shatter film adds an extra layer of protection, even against concrete drops.

The rear side equips a dual-camera setup aligned vertically and an Aura Light Ring LED flash just below. The cameras are 50 MP + 2 MP shooters supporting up to 4K video recording.

For its sides and ports, you’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right, USB Type-C, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers, and microphones at the bottom, while the top features an additional microphone and another speaker for stereo sound output.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T4R 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates guaranteed. The Funtouch OS 15 introduces a host of improvements over its predecessors, offering a balanced blend of aesthetic refinements and performance optimizations.

vivo has equipped the T4R 5G with its latest AI-powered tools for everyday convenience. Features like Circle to Search let you instantly find information by circling or highlighting anything on your screen without taking a screenshot, while AI Screen Translation provides one-tap translation for articles and webpages via Google Lens integration.

Productivity gets a major boost with AI Transcript Assist for converting audio recordings into searchable, summarized text, and AI Note Assist for smart note layout, to-do extraction, translation, and summaries. Meanwhile, AI Image Studio and AI Photo Enhance make editing photos a breeze, from removing unwanted elements to boosting detail and color depth.

The Funtouch OS 15 interface is lightweight, yet customizable with a bunch of redesigned icons, themes, wallpapers, and UI elements. You can tweak icon shapes, sizes, and animations, and even choose from a variety of fingerprint unlock animations for added flair. Combined with a bunch of bloatware, most pre-installed apps are removable; the T4R 5G delivers a decent software experience that feels light.

On the connectivity front, vivo’s AI SuperLink technology ensures up to 30% better signal retention in weak network zones, keeping you connected where other phones might drop out.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Powering the vivo T4R 5G is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, a capable mid-range SoC designed to deliver balanced performance and power efficiency. The SoC, clocked at up to 2.6 GHz, features a total of 8 cores with 4 x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, making it well-suited for everything from everyday multitasking to more demanding tasks like high-definition video streaming and competitive mobile gaming.

The ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) GPU running at ~1.3 GHz ensures smooth visuals and consistent frame rates for casual and mid-tier gaming experiences. The device comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with +12 GB extended virtual RAM, along with fast UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. This combination ensures quick app launches, seamless switching between tasks, and fast data read/write speeds.

With the Dimensity 7400, the vivo T4R 5G handles sustained performance without significant thermal throttling, maintaining smooth operation during extended gaming sessions. It maintains stable and smooth performance with effective phone cooling, thanks to its impressive 13,690 mm² total cooling area and intelligent temperature control system, which uses 10 temperature sensors to keep thermals in check.

The benchmarks scored ~750,000 points in AnTuTu, indicating the fast performance and better than many smartphones in this price category. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 counterpart. While it may not hit flagship-level benchmark scores, it delivers reliable day-to-day performance and enough horsepower for most users’ needs, striking a sweet spot between speed and battery efficiency.

Cameras

The vivo T4R 5G brings a refined dual camera setup designed to deliver crisp, vibrant shots in almost any scenario. At its core is a 50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring ultra-clear images and steady video. The sensor captures impressive detail and balanced colors, making it a capable performer in both bright daylight and dim-light conditions.

The second shooter accompanying the main sensor is a 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera for enhanced depth mapping, helping to create natural-looking background blur in portrait shots. On the front, the 32 MP f/2.45 Galaxycore GC32E1 camera offers excellent sharpness and natural skin tones, ideal for selfies, vlogs, and high-quality video calls. With 4K video support, it ensures your self-shot footage matches the clarity of the rear camera.

Video capabilities are equally strong, with 4K recording supported on both the front and rear cameras. The rear camera benefits from Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS), keeping footage sharp and jitter-free, even when shooting handheld while walking. vivo’s Super Night Mode further improves low-light photography, delivering vibrant and noise-free images after dark.

AI-powered tools like AI Photo Enhance and AI Image Studio allow for post-shot editing – adding depth, enhancing colors, or even removing unwanted objects with a tap. Creative photographers will also appreciate the Underwater Photography mode, enabled by the device’s high water resistance and speaker drain mechanism, allowing you to capture clear, detailed shots below the surface without fear of damage.

Overall, the versatile imaging system makes it a reliable partner for both casual and mainstream photography. Take a look at some images we shot on the vivo T4R 5G.

vivo T4R 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo T4R 5G packs a substantial 5,700 mAh battery, offering plenty of power to get through a full day and beyond without breaking a sweat. Despite its larger capacity, vivo has managed to maintain the phone’s ultra-slim 7.39 mm profile, which is impressive given how large the battery is. It can last up to 45 hours of calling, 7.5 hours of navigation, 9.3 hours of gaming, and 26.9 hours of video streaming.

The device supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging, which provides 2.3 hours of talk time in 10 minutes. Other features include Bypass Charging, which keeps it cool during heavy use. While it’s not as fast as the brand’s flagship-tier charging speeds, it’s still efficient enough to get the device charged pretty fast.

For typical use, you can expect the T4R 5G to deliver well over a day and a half of usage, even with moderate gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The 5,700 mAh battery may offer as much as 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

Verdict – vivo T4R 5G Review

The vivo T4R 5G makes a strong impression in the mid-range market, blending premium design elements, fast performance, and versatile cameras. With its 7.39mm ultra-slim design, quad curved AMOLED screen, IP68 + IP69 military grade durable design with underwater photography capabilities, along with Dimensity 7400 paired with as much as 12 GB RAM powered by a large 5,700 mAh battery – elegance meets everyday power, delivering stable and smooth performance in daily use and gaming while being an easy fit in the hands and pocket.

On the imaging front, you get an impressive 50 MP IMX882 snapper along with a capable 32 MP 4K selfie camera for sharp, detailed results. You also get 4K video on both sides, and a bunch of camera features, including AI Image Studio and AI Photo Enhance. Overall, the vivo T4R 5G stands out as a compelling choice in the segment, offering a near flagship-like feel in design with its ultra-slim quad curved screen design, while also delivering smooth performance with a large battery and an impressive camera package.

vivo T4R 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo T4R 5G starts at ₹19,499 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹21,499 for its mid variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹23,499 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available starting 5th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹2,000 exchange bonus.

vivo T4R 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 5th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

5th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹2,000 exchange bonus

