Infinix India has expanded its budget 5G lineup with the launch of the Infinix HOT 60i 5G, following the debut of the Infinix HOT 60 5G+ last month. The smartphone brings a feature-packed experience at an affordable price of ₹8,999 (effective price), catering to young users who want 5G connectivity, long battery life, and AI-powered features without stretching their budget. Key features include MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery with reverse charging, 120 Hz display, HiOS 15 with AI features, IP64-rated design, and more.

The Infinix HOT 60i 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ Dot-In LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 670 nits peak brightness, and comes with the Dynamic Port feature for interactive notifications. It uses a matte finish back and a dual-tone look, available in Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black colors.

The HOT 60i 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core SoC, paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. It packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging, turning it into a power bank for other devices.

The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 with AI features including Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarization, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator. For hands-free use, the device also comes with the Folax voice assistant. Infinix promises up to 5 years of lag-free performance.

For cameras, it packs a 50 MP main camera with 2K at 30 fps video recording, and a 5 MP selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, single bottom-ported DTS speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity. It uses Ultra Link technology, which enables critical communication functions to work even when there is no mobile network signal.

The Infinix HOT 60i 5G is priced at ₹9,299 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available starting 21st August 2025 on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores. Offers include ₹300 off using prepaid cards (₹8,999 effective price).

