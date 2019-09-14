How to enable and use gesture controls in Android 10

Android 10 operating system has already been released by the company, which brings several improvements and new features over its predecessor. It also comes with new additions to the gesture control feature which completely replaces the older button design.

This is because the company is trying it make it easier to navigate through the system, especially for the smartphones with edge-to-edge displays. If you enable this, it may take a while to get used to it. Here’s a quick rundown for details about the Android 10 gesture control.

How to enable gesture control in Android 10?

Go to the Settings menu on your Android 10 smartphone Then, go to System and then select ‘Gestures‘ option Once in, select the System Navigation option From the given three options, select Gesture Navigation option If gesture controls are not for you, you can also opt for the 3-button or 2-button navigation

Android 10 gesture controls

Here’s a list of gesture controls to navigate through Android 10 operating system:

Home: Swiping up from the bottom of the screen takes you to the Home screen

You’ll be able to access these features if your smartphone comes pre-installed with the stock Android 10 operating system. However, you may not have this option or have some other options if your smartphone is powered by a custom user interface such as One UI, MIUI, etc.