Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones launched for $549

Apple was rumored to launch its over-ear headphones named Apple Studio this week. In line with that, the company has today officially launched the rumored headphones, but under a different name — Apple AirPods Max.

Like other Apple products, potential buyers should be ready to pay a premium price for this new offering. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max comes nowhere near what people usually pay for headphones.

Thanks to the premium price you pay, the company opted for stainless steel headband instead of plastic. It comes with all the features that you typically find in the AirPods, including support for “Hey Siri” voice commands, quick pairing with the iPhone, as well as noise cancellation.

There’s also a transparency mode that allows you to hear noises in your surrounding, such as cars while walking on the street and spatial audio. It also comes with a sensor that detects when you are wearing it or not.

If the sensor detects that you are not wearing the headphones, it will automatically pause the music. The headphone comes with a large speaker and features a ring magnet motor that helps keep distortion under 1% across the entire audible range.

The Apple AirPods Max comes powered by two of the company’s own H1 chipsets, taking care of analyzing and adjusting music and noise cancellation based on the environment. There’s also a Digital Crown for adjusting volume and answering calls.

To help save the battery life, there’s an ultra-low-power mode. The company has also added a carrying case with magnets, and the power saving mode automatically kicks in when the headphones are placed in the case. The company is promising 20 hours of battery life with the noise cancellation mode.

The newly launched Apple AirPods Max is available in five colors — Silver, Gray, Blue, Green, and Pink. It will go on sale in the United States from 15th December, but the pre-orders have already started.