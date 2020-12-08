Jio to launch 5G services by late 2021, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio is about to launch the 5G services in India next year in the second half said Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director during his keynote at India Mobile Congress 2020 on Tuesday.

Speaking at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress, Ambani said the country requires policy developments for the early implementation of 5G services. As per him, the 5G service offered by Jio would be a testimony to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.

“India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate early rollout of 5G and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, Ambani said.

Aside from rolling out 5G in India, Jio is in the development of an affordable Android smartphone in collaboration with Google that is likely to debut in the coming months.