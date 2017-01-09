Apple celebrates ten year anniversary of iPhone

Marking its dominance over the premium smartphone market, Apple is now celebrating the tenth anniversary of the iPhone.

Apple is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Apple iPhone which was announced by late Steve Jobs on January 9 at the Macworld 2007. While the company recently touched a billion iPhone shipments, it said that it is just getting started and the best is yet to come in the mobile computing industry.

Speaking about the achievement, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, said, “iPhone is an essential part of our customers’ lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live. iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”