Apple confirms virtual event for September 15; expected to launch Apple Watch and iPad

Apple has officially announced that the company will be hosting a virtual launch event on 15th September at 10:00 AM PT. While Apple has not revealed what is plans to launch at the event, it is expected to announce a new Apple Watch and a new iPad.

Interestingly, it seems that we won’t be getting the new iPhone 12 models at this event. For that, we will have to wait for a few more weeks as Apple will host another event in October to launch the new iPhone.

While the public invite for the September event does not include a tagline, the invitation sent to the press simply says “Time Flies”, which indicates that the company could be launching the new Apple Watch Series 6.

The Series 6 Watch is rumored to come with blood oxygen monitoring and improved sleep tracking. It is expected to pack a faster processor. The company is also expected to have a cheaper variant, as an alternative to the Series 3 Watch.

The event will be live-streamed across the company’s official website, Apple TV application, and likely on YouTube as well. We will be getting more information about this virtual conference as the event day approaches.

Apart from those two hardware products, the September event could also shed more light on the release dates for the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.