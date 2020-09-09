Microsoft announces the next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles

Microsoft has officially announced that the next-generation gaming console Xbox Series X will be available for purchase from 10th November, for a price of $499. The device is launching the same day when the Xbox Series S will go on sale, for a price of $299 in the United States.

Although the device will go on sale from 10th November, it will be available for pre-order from 22nd September. It will come with 512 GB of internal storage instead of 1 TB but users will be able to increase it using storage cards.

As for the pricing, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and will also be available through 12 monthly installments of $35. On the other hand, the stripped-down variant — Xbox Series S will be available for $299 or 12 monthly installments of $25.

The company is also throwing in two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which has been expanded to include an EA Play membership.

Similar to the Series S, the new Xbox Series X will have support for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. The company says that it will allow users to add “1 TB of additional storage with the full speed and performance of Xbox Velocity Architecture.”

This next-generation Xbox gaming console will be up against the next-generation Sony PlayStation 5 but the company is yet to reveal its release date and pricing details.

Xbox Pricing and Availability