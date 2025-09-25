Intel is said to be in early discussions with Apple for a possible investment or chip partnership, according to a Bloomberg report. The move comes as the U.S. chipmaker, once a dominant player in semiconductors, works to stabilize its foundry business and attract major customers to compete with global leaders like TSMC and Nvidia.

In August 2025, the Trump administration took a 9.9% stake in Intel worth USD 8.9 billion (approx. ₹78,948 crores). The funding drew from USD 5.7 billion in unspent CHIPS Act grants and USD 3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program. This infusion made the U.S. government one of Intel’s largest shareholders and marked a strong vote of confidence in its long-term role in semiconductor manufacturing.

Since then, Intel’s stock has seen a notable rise. Nvidia, one of the biggest names in AI chips, also announced USD 5 billion (approx. ₹44,310 crores) in investments to collaborate with Intel on personal computer and data center chips.

Intel’s approach to Apple highlights its search for anchor customers to grow its foundry business. Apple, which designs its own M-series processors, currently depends almost entirely on TSMC’s advanced nodes. Reports suggest that Apple is evaluating Intel’s recently announced 14A process node for potential future chips.

Intel has begun sharing Process Design Kits (PDKs) for the 14A node with prospective clients, but large-scale production is still some years away. If Apple diversifies its supply chain with Intel, it could reduce dependency on TSMC – but the talks remain preliminary and may not result in a formal agreement.

For Intel, securing Apple as a customer would be a massive boost, giving its foundry ambitions both scale and credibility. For Apple, meanwhile, exploring alternatives could ensure greater supply chain resilience, especially as demand for high-performance chips accelerates in AI, personal computing, and mobile devices.

As discussions are still at an early stage, industry observers will be watching closely to see whether Intel can translate government backing and high-profile partnerships into a sustainable turnaround in the fiercely competitive semiconductor market.