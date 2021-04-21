Apple launches new iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 chip and 5G connectivity

As expected, Apple has today launched the next generation of its iPad Pro at the “Spring Loaded” event, where the company has also announced the AirTags and the new colorful iMac.

Similar to the new MacBook devices launched a few months ago and the newly announced iMac, the new iPad Pro also comes powered by the Apple M1 chipset. The company claims that it will deliver “a big jump in performance” when compared to the previous generation model.

The device comes in two display sizes — an 11-inch display and a 12.9-inch display. The bigger display uses a Mini-LED panel with Liquid Retina XDR, which Apple says delivers “XDR-level brightness.” The company says that the display used on the product includes 10,000 Mini LEDs.

With the new M1 chipset, Apple claims that the device offers 50% faster CPU performance and 40% better graphics performance compared to its predecessor. The new iPad Pro comes with support for 5G, USB 4, and Thunderbolt. Apple also says you can expect all-day battery life from the device.

The ISP and LIDAR scanners on the tablet are claimed to capture “incredible details” in low-light conditions. It comes with a TrueDepth camera system on the front of the device, which allows users to unlock it with facial recognition.

There’s also a new 12MP ultra-wide camera along with a new feature called Center Stage, which follows moving subjects during video calls. The company has also upgraded the capacity to offer up to 2TB of storage.

As for the pricing, the iPad Pro 2021 is a little more expensive than the previous generation models. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch model is starting at $1,099, making it $100 more than the previous model. It will be up for pre-orders from 30th April and will be available in the second half of May.