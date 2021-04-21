Apple announces new iMac with 4.5K Retina display and M1 chipset

At its “Spring Loaded” event, Apple has today announced the latest iMac which now comes with an updated design. The new 2021 iMac comes with a number of improvements over the last year’s model.

The new design of the device now includes colored panels on the front as well as back. On the front side, there’s a single sheet of glass covering the surface. It features a 24-inch Retina 4.5K display, with a screen resolution of 4480 × 2520 pixels.

The display has a DCI-P3-wide gamut, over one billion colors, and a brightness of 500 nits. There’s also support for TrueTone for auto white balance, and there’s a low-reflective coating over the display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Apple M1 chipset, making it another category of product from the company that is now powered by the Apple Silicon, transitioning away from Intel.

It features a smaller logic board and the company has replaced the thermal system with two large fans. As per the company, it runs extremely quiet, coming in at under 10 decibels. Its overall volume has been dropped by 50 percent.

As for the camera, Apple claims that it comes with the “best camera ever in a Mac” with a larger sensor than the previous models and better low-light performance. The company also claims that this is the best microphone on a Mac, featuring three microphones for beamforming to eliminate background noise.

The improvement also continues in the audio department with the device packing two pairs of subwoofers for better bass, balanced with a high-performance tweeter. It has a 6-speaker system and spatial audio by Dolby Atmos. It features four USB-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt ports.

The new Apple iMac will be up for pre-orders from 30th April and will be available for purchase in the second half of May. The 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Magic Keyboard cost $1,299.

There’s another variant that comes with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and 2 USB-C ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Ethernet is priced at $1,499. The company has also released new accessories that are color-matched to iMac. It has introduced a new Magic Keyboard, a newly-designed Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.