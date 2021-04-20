Apple AirTags item tracker officially launched; priced at $29

After waiting for years, Apple has today finally launched AirTags, an item tracker that works with the company’s software and services. It is a small circular tag that can be attached to items that you want to track.

The items can then be tracked using Apple’s “Find My” application on iOS. It can be used for keys or wallets, among others and it also provides notifications when you’re separated from your item.

It has a built-in speaker, accelerometer, Bluetooth LE, and a user-replaceable battery. The lost mode can be activated just by using the NFC tap. As per the company, it should last for a year when it comes to battery life.

The device will show up in Find My app and the app will play a sound on the tracker when you try to locate it. The Apple AirTags is powered by Apple’s U1 chip that uses Ultra-Wideband technology, sound, and haptic feedback.

The company reveals that the Apple AirTags doesn’t store any location data or location history inside the physical device. It is claimed to be using end-to-end encryption for the communications between an AirTag and the Find My network.

Apple AirTags costs $29 and will be available for purchase from 30th April. A pack of four AirTags will be available for $99. It will be up for pre-orders from this Friday. The company is also selling leather loops and key ring accessories. Apple is also working with accessory makers to create luggage tag enclosures.