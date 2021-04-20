MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset launched in India

Earlier this year, MediaTek had announced its flagship mobile chipset — MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Today, the company has launched the same SoC in the Indian market during MediaTek Technology Diaries virtual session.

Further, the company has also confirmed that Realme will be the first company to launch a device powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC in the Indian market. While the phone’s name has not been revealed, it is likely to be the Realme GT Neo which was launched in China last month.

The chipset is manufactured using the 6nm process and features one Cortex-A78 CPU clocked at 3Ghz, three Cortex-A78 CPUs at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 CPUs at 2GHz. It also packs a Mali-G77 MP9 graphics processor, which is the same found in last year’s Dimensity 1000 SoC.

There’s also an integrated 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz. It comes with support for features like Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

It also supports HDR10+ video playback, 4K/60fps recording, AV1 video decoding, as well as AI camera features. Other camera features on the device include AI Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI Noise Reduction, and AI SDR-to-HDR functionality. While Dimensity 1200 supports 200 MP cameras, the Dimensity 1100 offers support for a 108 MP camera.