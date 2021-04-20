Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 smartphones go official in India; price starts at Rs 13,999

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has today launched two of its latest smartphones in the Indian market — Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.8-inch Max Vision Full HD+ LCD screen with HDR10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC along with up to 6 GB RAM.

In the camera department, the Moto G60 features a 108 MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP snapper.

As for the Moto G40 Fusion, there’s a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phones come with a microSD card slot allowing storage expansion up to 1 TB. The devices are running the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and come powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

The Moto G60 and G40 Fusion come in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colors. The G40 Fusion costs Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM model and Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM model and goes on sale from 1st May. On the other hand, the G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available from 27th April via Flipkart.

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with 1080 × 2460 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support

Android 11 Rear Camera: Moto G60 – 108 MP Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Pricing and Availability