MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 chipsets announced for premium Android smartphones

MediaTek is known for making chips for entry-level or mid-range smartphones but the company tried to have a premium offering with the launch of the Dimensity 1000 series chipsets last year.

Now, the company has launched yet another chipset that aims to focus on premium smartphones — MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and along with that, the company has also announced the Dimensity 1100.

Both of these chips are manufactured using the 6nm process. The Dimensity 1200 features one Cortex-A78 CPU clocked at 3Ghz, three Cortex-A78 CPUs at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 CPUs at 2GHz. On the other hand, the Dimensity 1100 has four Cortex-A78 CPUs and four Cortex-A55 CPUs.

They also come with the same graphics processor — Mali-G77 MP9, which is the same found in last year’s Dimensity 1000 SoC. This is a bit disappointing given that the Dimensity 1200 is supposed to be better than the Dimensity 1000.

Being a part of the Dimensity series, they also have an integrated 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz. it comes with support for features like Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. It also supports HDR10+ video playback, 4K/60fps recording, AV1 video decoding, as well as several AI camera features.

Other camera features on the device include AI Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI Noise Reduction, and AI SDR-to-HDR functionality. While Dimensity 1200 supports 200 MP cameras, the Dimensity 1100 offers support for a 108 MP camera.

The company has revealed that the first devices with Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 processors will be shipping at the end of Q1 2021 or the beginning of Q2 2021. But it remains to be seen if the global launch of devices powered by the same happens anytime soon or not.

Realme has also confirmed that it will be launching one of the first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. However, there’s no specific timeline available related to the launch of this smartphone.