Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform announced for premium smartphones

After announcing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset for the upcoming premium devices, the company has now launched yet another chipset — Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform.

As the name indicates, it is an incremental upgrade to Snapdragon 865 SoC launched last year. It comes packed with Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core with a clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz, which the company says will offer increased performance.

In comparison, the Snapdragon 888 CPU announced last month is based on the newer Cortex-X1 and A78. So while it runs at lower frequencies (2.84 GHz for the X1), there’s more to the performance aspect.

However, the company has not mentioned changes in the GPU. It packs Adreno 650 GPU but it claims that the chipset will offer geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.

The Hexagon 698 and the Tensor Accelerator deliver the same 15 TOPS as the two 865 chips so that definitely did not get a boost. It will also offer truly global 5Gsub-6 GHz and mmWave with external Snapdragon X55 modem, and ultra-intuitive AI.

This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC will be powering a range of flagship devices from companies like Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. The company has confirmed that commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.