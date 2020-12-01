Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC launched; will power upcoming premium smartphones

At the ongoing Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 digital event, the company has announced its latest premium 5G chipset — Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Making the announcement, the company said that the chipset is the “epitome of premium.”

Alex Katouzian, Senior VP and General Manager of Mobile, Computer, and Infrastructure at Qualcomm, claims that this is the most advanced platform ever.

Being the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8-series chipset comes with some big improvements for 5G as it now packs a fully integrated 5G modem — Snapdragon X60, which was launched earlier this year and supports mmwave networks and sub-6 5G.

Further, it packs the sixth-generation AI Engine that promises a big jump in performance and power efficiency for artificial intelligence-related tasks, thanks to the new Hexagon 780 AI processor. It is also claimed to have a significant upgrade in GPU, but it has not revealed specifics.

As for the photography features, the Snapdragon 888 will have the ability to shoot 120 photos per second at 12-megapixel resolution. For this, the company has included an updated ISP that is claimed to be 35 percent faster.

Taking care of gaming needs, the company is working with Tencent for game-specific drivers. There’s also support for Quick Touch, a feature that can help users reduce the touchscreen lag while gaming.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 flagship smartphone will be among the first devices to come powered by this new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Realme has also confirmed to launch a new device powered by this chipset as soon as possible.

Apart from these two brands, companies like ASUS, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, LG, Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus have also confirmed to launch their flagship smartphones powered by the SD888 SoC.